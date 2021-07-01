Imran Khan: 5 Pakistani army soldiers martyred in terrorist attacks

Islamabad

Support for other terrorist organizations, including the Taliban in Afghanistan, is now seen as eclipsed by Pakistan. Five members of the Pakistani army were killed in two separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday. It is said that many soldiers were also injured in these attacks, whose condition remains critical. A few days ago, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid confessed that many families of Taliban terrorists were taking refuge in Pakistan. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also openly acknowledged Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban.

Two members of the pak army killed in North Waziristan

Pakistani army’s propaganda wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday that Afghan militants opened fire on a military post in the Dwatoi area of ​​the North Waziristan tribal district. . In this attack, two Pakistani soldiers, Havildar Salim, 43, and Lance Naik Parvez, 35, were killed. According to sources, the terrorists carried out this attack on the Pakistani army from the Afghan side.

Pakistan condemns Afghanistan for terrorism

The ISPR statement indicates that Islamabad has continuously asked Kabul to ensure effective border controls on its side. Under cover, Pakistan said it strongly condemns the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities. While the whole world knows the truth that the Pakistani military and the ISI intelligence agency have helped feed the terrorists in Afghanistan.

Second attack in South Waziristan

Meanwhile, terrorists attacked Pakistani security forces in New Kala, Tiarza tehsil, South Waziristan tribal district. Three jawans were killed in the attack, while several others were injured. Local police said the attackers used rockets and light machine guns in the attack. Please tell the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is providing money and weapons to these terrorists. Many times due to mutual enmity, these terrorists attack the Pakistani army.