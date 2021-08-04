Imran Khan: Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected new Prime Minister of occupied Pakistani Kashmir: Abdul Qayyum Niazi appointed Prime Minister of occupied Pakistani Kashmir, Imran Khan approved

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has appointed his party MP Abdul Qayoom Niazi as the new Prime Minister of occupied Pakistani Kashmir (PoK). Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the elections held a week ago. The PTI won 32 of the 53 seats. Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP made allegations of widespread corruption during the elections.

Pakistani minister gave information

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had chosen Niazi to lead the PTI government at PoK after extensive consultations. After a long discussion and after considering all the consultations, the Pakistani Prime Minister and the Chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan, appointed the newly elected MP Abdul Qayoom Niazi as Prime Minister of the PoK. Abdul Qayoom Niazi won the Abbaspur-Poonch region elections to the PoK. Imran’s party formed the government for the first time in the PoK.

India’s honesty on PoK elections, Pakistan should give up illegal occupation, don’t pretend to cover up the truth

India opposes PoK elections

India had rejected the recent PoK elections, claiming that these elections were nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to hide its illegal occupation and that it (India) had strongly protested against it. Reacting strongly to the PoK elections, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan had no rights over the Indian border and should give up illegally occupied lands.

Imran Khan’s party PTI won simple majority in parliamentary elections amid bloody violence at PoK

He said the so-called elections in Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation are nothing more than Pakistan’s way of hiding the illegal occupation and the changes it has brought to the region. Such an exercise can never hide the illegal occupation of Pakistan, the serious violations of human rights and the denial of freedom to the people of the occupied territories.

Video: Audience surrounded by leaders close to Imran Khan at PoK, the minister had to dismiss

understand the math of pok assembly

The PoK Legislative Assembly has 53 members in total, but only 45 of them are directly elected. Of these, five seats are reserved for women and three for scientific experts. Of the 45 directly elected members, 33 seats are reserved for residents of the PoK and 12 seats for refugees who have emigrated from Kashmir in the past and settled in different cities of Pakistan.

Pak-occupied Kashmiri PM furious at losing election says Kashmiri mentality is slave mentality

Pakistan illegally occupied the PoK

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK is the part of Jammu and Kashmir which was occupied by Pakistan during the 1947 war. In Pakistan it is called Azad Kashmir. There is a separate government here but its administration is run by the government of Pakistan. Before independence, this part was part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. PoK shares its borders with the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoon in Pakistan. To the east, it shares its borders with Kashmir in India.

Imran Khan, who dreams of a referendum in Kashmir, said – Inshallah! You will join Pakistan, not India

Pakistan chooses prime minister for his appearances

The capital of occupied Kashmir in Pakistan is Muzaffarabad, where the president and prime minister are elected. Apart from that, the state has its own Supreme Court and its own Supreme Court. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan of the Government of Pakistan serve as a bridge between the two. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has no participation in Pakistan’s parliament. In the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, nearly 100,000 people were killed and 3 million were left homeless.

