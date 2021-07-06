imran khan balochistan insurgents talk

Strong points:

Imran Khan now fears India’s fear over Balochistan and China’s warning: Pakistani prime minister announced he was ready to speak with rebels in Balochistan, he said India had used the Baluch to sow terror in Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has wreaked havoc among innocent people in Balochistan, is now starting to fear fear from India and warning from China. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he is ready to talk to rebels in Balochistan. He said the insurgents were angry with the Pakistani government over some past complaints or that India had used them to spread terror in Pakistan. However, Imran claimed that now the situation in Balochistan has changed.

Imran Khan, who arrived in Gwadar, Balochistan to inaugurate development projects, said that if development projects in Balochistan had been encouraged, we would never have had to worry about insurgents. He said: “There may have been previous grievances from Baloch and other countries may have used them … India may have used them to create chaos, but now the situation is not. not the same, ”he said.

Imran also said that Pakistan’s economic situation has not become so good that our government can give Balochistan a lot of money. He claimed that before becoming prime minister he was determined to develop Balochistan. Imran Khan said former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited London 24 times, but had not even visited Balochistan once. At the same time, former President Asif Ali Zardari visited Dubai 51 times but never came to Gwadar.

In fact, Gwadar is a very important destination in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China has invested $ 62 billion on the whole project. In addition, China is preparing to build a naval base in Gwadar so that its warships can strengthen their hold over the entire Persian Gulf. So far, the area is dominated by the US Navy. Baluch insurgents continually carry out deadly attacks against Chinese projects and Pakistani soldiers. Many Chinese civilians were also killed in these attacks. Pakistan has alleged that India is providing aid to the Baloch rebels. Now the Prime Minister of Pakistan has openly taken the name of India. It is this fear of the Baloch attacks and of India, because of which, after a long time, any Pakistani prime minister is ready to discuss with the Baloch rebels.

Recently, a Pakistani army general spread panic by claiming that China had a role to play in cracking down on the Balochistan liberation movement. He said Beijing gave him 6 months to end the Baluch fight. The Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Sun quoted Pakistan Army Major General Ayman Bilal as saying he had been deployed to the region to end the Baloch movement. Bilal described Iran as Pakistan’s greatest enemy and warned that the Pakistani military would take action inside Iran.

According to the newspaper, Bilal said, “China gave me a salary and a large sum and officially posted me here for regional interests so that I could end Iran’s conspiracy against the Sino Economic Corridor. -Pakistani (CPEC) “. Pakistan has started a lot of development work in Balochistan, but it is still the poorest sparsely populated area in the country. Rebel organizations have been waging the battle of separatist extremism here for decades. They complain that the central government and the wealthy Punjab province are exploiting their resources. Islamabad launched a military counterinsurgency operation in 2005.

In the town of Gwadar, Imran Khan has initiated several large projects and other infrastructure works as part of the ambitious CPEC project. The CPEC connecting the port of Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan province to China’s Xinjiang province is an ambitious project by China under the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). With this, China will have access to the Arabian Sea. The BRI is seen as China’s attempt to influence the world through infrastructure projects.

He also signed several memoranda of understanding with China aimed at solving the water and electricity problems in Gwadar, including the construction of a modern hospital, an international airport and a trade institute. In his speech, Khan said Pakistan is on the way to becoming a “great nation”. He said: ‘I dream of Pakistan’s future – I grew up with Pakistan. The country is on the way to becoming a great nation. Imran said: ‘Gwadar is emerging as the main center of Pakistan, which will benefit the country as well as Balochistan.’