imran khan brain fade moment video: Watch: Pakistani PM imran khan abused opposition, suddenly tongue stuck, viral video – watch Pakistani PM imran khan had brain fading moment on live TV viral video

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to address the country after a bitter defeat in the Pakistani Senate election, was faced with an embarrassing situation. In fact, Imran Khan cursed the opposition in his live speech and during that time his tongue got stuck. He forgot what he had to say. This video of Imran Khan is now being shared relentlessly on social media.

Amid mounting pressure to step down from the opposition, Imran Khan on Thursday criticized the grand alliance for “mocking democracy” and said he would not spare the corrupt. Khan made the remark during his speech to the nation. Khan delivered the speech before Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh won a vote of confidence to retain the legitimacy of his government following the electoral defeat of the Senate.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani dealt Prime Minister Khan a heavy blow by defeating Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sheikh, who had personally campaigned for his cabinet colleague . The PDM is an 11-party coalition formed in September last year to overthrow Khan’s government.

Imran Khan was going to curse the leaders of the PDM but his mind stopped working. He couldn’t figure out what to say to the leaders of the PDM. At the end he said: “Those who are great … they are whoever they are.” Imran Khan’s boring speech is popular on social media. The 68-year-old cricketer-turned politician later said: “I will get a vote of confidence the day after tomorrow (Saturday)”. I will ask my members to show their faith in me. If they say they have no faith, then I will sit on the opposition bench.

84 and 54 members of PML-N and PPP respectively

Khan said: “If I am not in the government, I will go to the people and ask them to continue their struggle for the country. I will not let these traitors (who plundered the country) sit in peace. I call them traitors because they are thieves. Khan’s party has 157 members out of the 342 members of the National Assembly. The opposition PML-N and PPP have 84 and 54 members respectively. After Geelani’s victory, many opposition leaders sharply criticized Khan and demanded that he resign as prime minister.