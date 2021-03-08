Imran Khan: Chicken prices skyrocket to Rs500 per kg pre in Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan: Chicken prices have hit a record high of Rs 500 per kg in Karachi, Pakistan.

Strong points:

Chicken meat in Karachi, Pakistan, reaches Rs 500 per kg; Poultry meat, which has disappeared from the Pakistani public’s plate, is already engaged in the price of vegetables and gasoline.

The poor of Karachi are dismayed by the unexpected rise in the price of chicken meat in Pakistan. At the same time, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who gave the slogan of New Pakistan, pledged to deceive the Pakistani public in the name of religion and India. Not only the prices of chicken meat, eggs and ginger in Pakistan are also sky high. Eggs are sold in Rawalpindi for Rs 350 a dozen and a kg of ginger for Rs 1000. Until a few days ago, Pakistanis, who queued for hours for flour, may also have to cope. to the shortage of LPG.

There was a fire in the price of chicken in Karachi-Lahore

According to the Pakistani ARY News report, the price of live chicken in Karachi has reached Rs 370 per kg and the price of meat has reached Rs 500. A large number of local buyers have expressed their anger at the price increase of chicken meat. While the price of chicken meat in Lahore would be Rs 365 per kg.

So the price of the chicken went up

A seller from Karachi said that the price of poultry and raw materials has increased due to the increase in the price of chicken meat. It also increased the cost of poultry products. We have to increase the price of meat to make up for our loss. Vendor associations have indicated that the price of the meat will be lower in the coming days. Many poultry production organizations are considering sourcing their products from outside.

Imran Khan fails to control inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) market committees to control rising inflation in the country. The decision was taken by Imran who chaired a meeting in Islamabad regarding price controls on essential commodities. In fact, there have been a lot of complaints of Miss Governance and corruption from these two states.

Pakistani stove can be turned off due to lack of LPG

Pakistan will face a serious gas crisis in January. Sui Northern, a gas supply company in Pakistan, will face gas shortages of 500 million standard cubic feet per day. Due to this huge gas shortage, the company will have no choice but to shut down the gas supply to the electricity sector. The Pakistani government of Imran Khan did not buy gas on time, which is now plaguing the people of the country.

Imran Khan pats him on the back

In December of last year, Imran Khan tweeted and claimed that sugar is now sold in his country at Rs 81 per kg. He congratulated himself and said that due to his government’s policy, the price of sugar sold at Rs 102 per kg came down to Rs 81 last month. He also praised his team for lowering the price.