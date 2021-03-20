imran khan covid19 positive: Imran Khan: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remains positive even after application of Chinese vaccine

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been infected with the Corona virus. This was announced by Faisal Sultan, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s special assistant for health issues. Imran Khan has isolated himself. Imran Khan had just launched the Chinese vaccine against the Corona virus on Thursday. Even after applying the vaccine, Imran Khan was infected with the corona virus.

Imran Khan is still at home and the doctor is monitoring his health. It is said that on the day Imran Khan applied the vaccine against the Corona virus, the symptoms of this epidemic were observed in him. Even after that, instead of remaining isolated, he had the corona vaccine installed. Frightened by the accelerated pace of the Corona virus in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan administered the first dose of Corona vaccine on Thursday.

Corona has spread due to government negligence in Pakistan?

Imran Khan, 67, took vaccine supplements amid an ongoing vaccination campaign in the country. Previously, it had announced smart locks in many parts of the country. Due to the dose of vaccine from China, the Imran government is also unable to carry out its vaccination program. In fact, most of the vaccine doses received in three installments from China were given to people in government, the military, businessmen and political parties. As a result, ordinary people were able to obtain the vaccine in limited quantities.

This is the reason why the speed of corona virus in Pakistan continues to increase rapidly. Due to the negligence of the Imran government, there is a lack of awareness among the population about the corona virus infection. People gather in large numbers every day in markets and mosques. Meanwhile, the rules for social distancing and masks are being torn apart.

‘Smart Lockdown’ imposed in these areas

Punjab Province Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said the lockdown has been imposed on Gujarat, Sialkot and Hafizabad. He informed that the lockdown will continue until March 30 in Gujarat, March 24 in Sialkot and March 26 in Hafizabad. All markets, malls, offices and restaurants will remain closed in smart lockdown areas, but vegetable shops, hospitals, pharmacies, bakeries, meat and milk shops have been allowed to open.

The rigor will be increased if people do not agree

Asad Umar, Minister of Planning and head of the National Epidemic Command and Control Center, warned that sanctions could be further tightened if standard operating procedures are not followed. The consignment of “Sinopharm” vaccine sent from China arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday amid mounting cases of infection. Pakistani officials said last week that the country was reeling from a third wave of epidemics.