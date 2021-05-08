Imran Khan, Crown Prince Salman: Imran Khan reaches Saudi Arabia meets Mohammad Bin Salman: Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia to visit Crown Prince

Strong points:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the three-day visit to Crown Prince Salman, trying to improve bilateral relations between the two countries, arose out of King Mahmud Qureshi’s statement

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a three-day tour. He was greeted by Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Jeddah airport here. Imran and Arabia also pledged to cooperate in various fields between the two countries and signed agreements. This is Imran’s third Saudi visit since coming to power. Meanwhile, efforts will be made to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Set up multiple agreements

According to the Dawn newspaper report, the former army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met with the Saudi leadership. After Imran’s arrival, an agreement was signed between the two countries, according to which the two countries decided to form a “Supreme Coordinating Council” which will ensure coordination between the two. Apart from this, 5 memoranda were also decided on economic cooperation, strategic partnership, investment, energy, environment and media partnership.

Meeting with the Crown Prince

Upon arriving in Arabia, Salman took Imran to the royal palace where a reception was held. Delegations from both sides met after meeting Salman and a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation were discussed. Imran also spoke about Pakistanis working in Arabia. Imran was also accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Shah was angry

Significantly, Shah had accused the OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) and Saudi Arabia of hilahwali on the Kashmir issue. After that, the angry Saudis demanded that Pakistan repay the billions of dollars owed to it. After that Pakistan tried to convince Saudi Arabia and after Bajwa now Imran himself has arrived there.