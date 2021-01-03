imran khan fatf zaki ur rehman lakhvi: Imran khan not only mastered the mastermind of Mumbai attack, arresting Pakistan fearing trouble – arrests in Pakistan left terrorist

Strong points:

Pakistan pretends to capture Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind of the Mumbai attack; Pakistan Arrests Lashkar Gangster For Providing Funds For Terrorist Activities Fear Is Hidden Islamabad

Pakistani government Imran Khan has once again pretended to capture the mastermind of the Mumbai attack and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization. Pakistan on Saturday arrested Lashkar leader Lakhvi on charges of providing funds for terrorist activities. According to analysts, there is great fear behind the sudden arrest of Lakhvi by the Imran Khan government. Let’s understand the whole question….

In fact, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is going to have an important meeting in January and Faravi. At this meeting, the FATF will review the status of keeping Pakistan on the gray list. Pakistani government Imran Khan, who fueled terrorists, is doing its best to kick the country off the gray list with help from China, but it fails to achieve success. Pakistan’s hope of stopping Lakhvi should now be off the gray list, but the FATF is fully aware of its bitter truth.

Blacklist can become pak due to lack of action plan

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have also questioned this Pakistan tragedy. India said it had become normal for Pakistan to arrest a major terrorist just before the FATF meeting. Earlier in July 2019, Pakistan arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed just before the FATF meeting. Meanwhile, the FATF was considering blacklisting Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently on the gray list but may be blacklisted if it does not comply with the 27 point action plan on terrorist financing and money laundering. Previously, at the FATF meeting in October 2020, Pakistan had three months to complete the action plan. Pakistan has completed 21 out of 27 points and 6 are yet to be completed. The FATF has called on Pakistan to take action against those who have been declared terrorists by the United Nations.

According to The Hindu report, Pakistan pretended to arrest Lakhvi in ​​order to carry out this FFTF order. Lakhvi was declared an international terrorist by the United Nations on December 10, 2008. Indian officials believe Pakistan is constantly hijacking to complete the 6-point action plan. Lakhvi was arrested by Pakistan after pressure from India but was released on bail in April 2015.

What did Pakistan say about Lakhvi’s arrest

The Anti-Terrorism Department (CTD) said Lakhvi’s arrest came from Lahore. He said: “In an operation based on information from the CTD Punjab, the banned terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, was arrested for providing funds for terrorist activities. (61) was arrested at the CTD police station in Lahore in a case related to the financing of terrorism. The CTD said: “Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using the funds raised to finance terrorism. He and others collected money from this dispensary and used that money to finance terrorism. He also used this money for his personal expenses.

The CTD said: “The case against him will be taken to the Lahore Counter-Terrorism Court.” Lakhvi was declared a global terrorist by the United Nations in December 2008 for his involvement in Lashkar and Al Qaeda and for “financing, planning, aiding or conspiring in favor of terrorism”. There are provisions such as confiscation of property of terrorists and banned groups, travel ban, including ban on travel to other countries. The UN Security Council’s Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee (1267) granted Lakhvi a monthly payment of 1.5 million Pakistani rupees for personal expenses. Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, carried out the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks that killed 166 people, including six US citizens.