Imran Khan: General Bajwa, terrified of Indian army beatings and buzz from opposition parties, met Imran Khan – Pakistani army chief Gen Qamar javed bajwa meet PM Imran Khan amid retaliation Indian army at loc

Frustrated by the Indian army’s huge reprisals against the LoC and by the vigorous performance of opposition parties in Pakistan, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today met Prime Minister Imran Khan. During this meeting, Imran Khan and General Bajwa discussed the external and internal security conditions in Pakistan.

The ISI chief was also present with the army chief

The Pakistani prime minister’s office issued a statement saying that General Bajwa was accompanied by Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hamid, head of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). He discussed professional issues related to Pakistan’s military and internal and external security situations. The present also frightened Imran Khan of protests from opposition parties and the response of the Indian army at the border.

Imran is committed to ensuring the security of the homeland

Imran Khan’s office said that during this meeting, it was decided that homeland security would be ensured at all costs with the cooperation of the whole country. The meeting also discussed alleged incidents of ceasefire violations along the border and often provocative measures along the Line of Control.

Imran fears India’s surgical strike

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is afraid of India’s surgical strike these days. A few days ago, he had made several continuous tweets saying that I wanted to make it clear to the international community that if India woke up a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would get a firm response from the Pakistani will and respond to the threat at all levels. Don’t make mistakes.

India has been accused of this

Not only that, Imran had also alleged that “ as India’s internal problems escalate, especially the economic recession, protests by farmers and mishandling of the corona virus, I am warning the global community again. Let the Modi government lead a bogus campaign against Pakistan to distract from internal issues.

An opposition in the mood for a total fight against Imran

The meeting comes as Pakistani opposition parties began the second phase of protests from Wednesday. Opposition parties held a rally in Mardan town, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday to oust Imran Khan from power. The PDM was formed to oppose Pakistani military interference in politics and to make a “puppet” prime minister by fraudulently organizing elections. A coalition of 11 parties held large rallies in major cities to remove Khan from power and stop interference in powerful military policy.