imran khan gilgit baltistan photos credit: imran khan stole photos of gilgit-baltistan, the photographer got a lot of rage – pakistan pm imran khan gets twitter heartache for sharing photos of gilgit baltistan without credit

Imran Khan, who was caught in another controversy over the photos of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Gilgit, took the photographer’s name from the photos he shared on his Twitter account.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was insulted by calling California’s image of Gilgit-Baltistan POK, is now embroiled in yet another controversy over the images. Imran Khan has removed the photographer’s name from the photos he shared on his official Twitter account. After the images went viral on social media, the photographer, who took photos of Gilgit, violently attacked Imran’s flight.

Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday in which the caption wrote: ‘Colors of Gilgit-Baltistan just before the onset of winter. It is one of my favorite places on earth. As soon as the Pakistani prime minister tweeted this, he got into controversy. In fact, one of the beautiful photos he tweeted from Gilgit-Baltistan was from California, United States. After catching a user’s attention, Sharmashaar Imran Khan had to delete his tweet and retweet it.

No credit given to the photographer

This tweet from Imran Khan also became controversial. In fact, Imran Khan didn’t give the photographer any credit for sharing these photos. After these photos went viral, the photographer lashed out at the Pakistani prime minister and reminded them that these photos were tweeted without credit, which is theft. Photographer Asmar Hussain tagged Imran and tweeted: ‘Thank you sir for sharing these photos. It would have been better if my watermark had not been cut and I would have been recognized.

After that, a series of reviews started on Twitter. Some users have even asked the photographer to sue Imran Khan for theft of intellectual property rights. Surrounded by general criticism, Imran Khan tweeted another for Damage Control and gave credit to another photographer. Let me tell you that due to the onset of cold weather the flowers become beautiful due to the colorful flowers and leaves in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Gilgit is also strategically important

This illegally occupied area is one of the most beautiful places in Pakistan. The China-Pakistan economic corridor also passes through this region. Due to which it also has special strategic importance. A few days ago, in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Pakistani government forced elections. Despite massive government rigging, this is the first time that the Islamabad party cannot win the elections here. However, after adding the knot, Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is expected to be able to form the government here.