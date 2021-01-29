Imran Khan Global Corruption Index: ‘New Pakistan’ gains 4 places in corruption, Imran Khan under cover of opposition

Islamabad

Pakistani politics have turned hot in the country, with Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI 2020) dropping four places. India ranks 86th in this ranking of 180 countries in the world. At the same time, China, India’s neighbor, is 78th, Pakistan 124th and Bangladesh 146th. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere has heated up due to the further collapse of Imran Khan’s “New Pakistan”, who came to power promising an end to corruption.

Pakistani opposition parties have strongly attacked the Imran Khan government because the country has become more corrupt. He said Pakistan was ranked 120th in 2020 and 2019 and has now reached 124th position. Not only that, compared to the year 2018, Imran’s new Pakistan lost 7 places. Sheri Rehman, leader of Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP party, has targeted Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan claims the elimination of corruption but that his claim is false.

How much corruption in which country? Transparency International has published a list of 180 countries, find out where India is compared to its neighbors China, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Sherry Rehman said that during Imran Khan’s tenure corruption steadily increased and Pakistan steadily declined in the Global Corruption Index. This put a question mark on how government works. He said that since Imran Khan became Prime Minister, Pakistan has lost seven places in the corruption index. Sherry Rehman said that now the world is watching the corruption of the Imran government.

The PPP leader said Imran Khan’s focus was on the NAB and political opponents and not on ending corruption. Opposition parties said the Imran Khan government no longer had the moral right to stay in power. Let me tell you that Transparency International, the international body that annually produces the Corruption Index for Countries of the World, has placed particular emphasis on corruption in the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic. Delia Ferreira Rubio, president of the organization, said: “Kovid-19 is not just a health and economic crisis. It is also a corruption crisis that we are currently unable to manage.