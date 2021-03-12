Imran Khan: Hindu girls forced to confess Islam in Pakistan’s Sindh

Strong points:

Three Hindu girls kidnapped in 26 days in Pakistan, forced to confess Islam, infamous for their conversion to religion

Incidents of religious atrocities against Hindu, Sikh and Christian minorities living in Pakistan are on the rise. In the past 26 days in Sindh, famous for her conversion, three girls have been kidnapped by fundamentalists and forced to convert to Islam. Two of these girls are said to be underage. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained silent on these conversion incidents. The police are also looting the whole affair, as the abducted girls come from poor Hindu sections.

Three Hindu girls kidnapped in Sindh

As reported by The Rise News, a little Hindu girl named Aarti Meghwar has been kidnapped from Daharki. At the same time, the second underage girl, Kavita, was abducted from Kashmore Tangwani. The third daughter, Reena Meghwar, was abducted on February 13 and then married to a middle-aged man in Dadu. Reena Meghwar’s uncle Hamir said he complained to many officials about it, but to no avail.

The administration smears in the name of the action

Hamiro said he was under pressure to meet the girl, so that the cleric could prove to the media, under the same excuse, that the girl came on her own. He also alleged that the person who kidnapped the girl and Maulvi Nikah was getting a lot of money from both. Aarti Meghwar’s family members said the administration had promised them their daughter would be fired. But, even after so many days, the police took no action.

Increased cases of conversion to lockout

During the Corona virus lockdown in Pakistan, there was a huge conversion of Hindu and Christian girls. Pakistani human rights activists have expressed concern that, as a result, the feeling of insecurity in the minds of minorities has also increased rapidly. The fanatical attitude of the police in Imran Khan’s government and the absence of strict laws encouraged and strengthened fundamentalists.

America also expressed concern

The US State Department also said Pakistan was a country particularly concerned about the violation of religious freedom. However, Pakistan’s decision was rejected by the United States. According to an independent human rights commission in Pakistan, these girls are usually kidnapped and then married. Most of these girls are poor Hindu girls from Sindh province.

Nikah kidnapped a 14 year old Christian girl

In the last week of October, a 13-year-old Christian woman, Arju Raja, was kidnapped by a middle-aged 44-year-old man in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province. After which, he forcibly converted the girl and married her. The person Arju is married to is also double the age of his children. Arju’s husband is currently in jail for child marriage and rape, but she is hidden from fear.

Most conversions take place in this province of Pakistan

This is not the first incident in Sindh, infamous for atrocities on minorities. According to the report from the last week of June, there was a case of Hindus converting to Islam on a large scale in Sindh province. 102 Hindus were forcibly converted to Islam in Badin, Sindh.

More than 1000 girls convert each year

According to the human rights organization Movement for Solidarity and Peace (MSP), more than 1,000 Christian and Hindu women and girls are abducted every year in Pakistan. After which they are converted and converted to Islamic rituals. Most of the victims are between 12 and 25 years old.

Hearing does not take place due to lack of access to victims

The human rights body also said the numbers could be more than that, as police fail to register most cases. Most of the abducted girls are associated with the poor. Who has no news taker. As a result, negligence also manifests itself at the administrative level.

Many cases have also occurred before

Let us know that before that 14 year old Christian girl Huma Yusuf was kidnapped from Dera Ghazi Khan of Punjab. Whose religion was converted and a Muslim boy got married. Apart from that, such incidents also happened with girls named Sana John, Mahvish, Farzana and Seharish.