Imran Khan House Rent: Pakistan rents out Imran Khan’s official residence to address financial crisis

Strong points

Growing Economic Crisis In Pakistan Will Be Given On Rent Committees Will Be Formed To Take Care Of PM HouseIslamabad

Pakistan’s economic situation is worsening day by day. The situation has become so bad that it is time to rent the official residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. This house is located in Islamabad and has hit the rental market. In August 2019, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the conversion of the prime minister’s house into a university.

events will be organized

Imran Khan had left the residence after this announcement. Today the government has changed its mind. The federal government abandoned plans to convert the residence into a university and decided to lease the property, Sama TV reported. According to local media, the federal cabinet will now allow people to organize cultural, fashion, educational and other events in place of educational institutions in housing.

Cabinet discusses

Sama TV indicated that two committees have been formed for this. These committees will ensure that there is no violation of discipline and decorum in the Prime Minister’s House during the events. According to reports, the federal cabinet will meet and discuss ways to increase revenue through the PM House. It is estimated that it is possible to raise money by renting the auditorium of the Prime Minister’s residence, two guest wings and a lawn. Apart from this, high level diplomatic programs and international seminars will be organized at the former workplace of Pak PM.

economic crisis in pakistan

Imran Khan, after taking office as prime minister, said the government had no money to spend on social assistance programs, despite some people in the country living like colonial masters. Since then, he has only lived at the Bani Gala residence and only uses the Prime Minister’s office. Pakistan’s economy shrank by $ 19 billion after Imran Khan came to power. To relieve the country’s economy, he also cut government spending.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan