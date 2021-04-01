Imran Khan Importing cotton to India: Pakistan Imran Khan overturns decision to import cotton from India, Federal Cabinet of Pakistan Imran Khan rejects proposal to import cotton from India

Islamabad

Pakistani government Imran Khan overturned the decision to import cotton from India, bowing to domestic opposition. According to Pakistani media, Imran Khan’s cabinet rejected the cabinet’s economic coordination committee’s decision to import cotton from India. The textile industry demanded to get cotton from India, while fundamentalists criticized the Imran government for bowing to India without making a change in Kashmir.

In the decision of the Pakistani cabinet on Thursday, it was decided to suspend the decision on the import of cotton. Earlier, the Pakistani Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday approved the resumption of trade with India. The committee said Pakistan would import cotton from India from June 30, 2021. The Pakistani government had also approved the import of sugar from India to the private sector.

Pakistan stopped imports of cotton and other agricultural products from India in 2016. Pakistani government Imran Khan approved resumption of trade with India to save Pakistan’s textile industry, sources said. rising sugar prices and crises. Between the strained relations between the two countries, this was seen as Pakistan’s first major effort to improve relations with India.