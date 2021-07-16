Imran Khan: Imran Khan Ashraf Ghani comments on Taliban at international conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Tashkent

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attend a conference, confronted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on stage. Imran Khan began counting Pakistan’s sacrifices for terrorism in front of representatives of countries around the world. Imran alleged that Pakistan has suffered the most from the unrest in Afghanistan.

The two leaders clashed in Tashkent

The leaders of the two countries are currently in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, to attend a conference on “Regional connectivity in Central and South Asia: challenges and opportunities”. In this conference, Ashraf Ghani indirectly targeted Pakistan in front of Imran to help him bring in the Taliban from the neighboring country. Imran Khan became furious because of this. When Imran’s issue came to speak, instead of the speech already written, he started calling Pakistan the biggest victim of terrorism.

Tells Pakistan the worst affected country

Imran Khan said the country most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan was Pakistan. Pakistan has lost 70,000 people over the past 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is peace. However, he did not say how peace could be brought to Afghanistan by helping the Taliban. The whole world knows that the Pakistani army and the ISI provide arms and training to the Taliban. In such a situation, Imran’s call for peace is not adopted by anyone.

Imran Khan fled on Taliban issue, wall in Indo-Pakistan friendship told RSS

Imran’s question: why will the Taliban settle in now?

Taking the name of the Afghan president, he said all I have to say is that the Taliban were not ready for a deal even after America gave the date for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Imran wondered if it was time to ask the Taliban to come to the negotiating table when there were 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan. Why would the Taliban compromise after receiving a release date? Why would they listen to us when they feel the victory?

Pakistan to host Afghan peace conference

Pakistan will host the Afghan peace conference from Saturday. Many great Afghan leaders have been invited to this conference. However, there is still no information from the Afghan government on anyone’s participation in this conference. At the same time, the Taliban also refused to participate in this conference. The Taliban say we have already had meetings in Pakistan on several occasions.