Imran Khan: Imran Khan calls for vote of confidence in National Assembly Latest updates: Latest news from Imran Khan’s government vote of confidence in Pakistani parliament

The political future of Imran Khan will be decided on Saturday in the Pakistani parliament. Imran Khansinet, engaged in chakravyuh to defeat the no-confidence motion of the opposition parties, defeated the opposition candidate after beating Imran’s candidate in the election.

The political future of the Imran Khan government will be decided on Saturday in Pakistan. The vote is possible tomorrow on a motion of censure filed against the government in the Pakistani parliament. Pakistani opposition parties are preparing to overturn the confidence vote on Saturday after defeating Imran Khan in the Senate by-elections. At the same time, Imran Khan also called an emergency meeting of his party allies and deputies. In the next 24 hours, it will be decided if Awam, who sings “Go Niaji Go” in Pakistan, wins or if Imran Khan succeeds in his plans again.

Why the censure motion came against the Imran government

In fact, in the byelection for the Papakistan Senate last Wednesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, a coalition of opposition parties, defeated Pakistan ruling candidate Tehreek. -e-Insaf (PTI) and Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh in a close contest. Since then, the opposition parties have called for the resignation of Imran Khan. Following Imran’s refusal, the opposition parties presented a motion of censure against the government in Parliament. Imran will have to meet this challenge under the constraints of the Pakistani constitution.

What are the mathematics of the Pakistani Senate

Imran Khan needs the support of 171 deputies in the National Assembly to win. Because, out of the total 342 members in the lower house of the Pakistani parliament, there are now 340 members, while two seats are vacant. Imran’s Badbole Minister Fawad Chaudhary said his government would easily win the vote of confidence as PTI Senate candidate Fauzia Arshad got 174 votes on Wednesday and won. Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh won 164 votes and lost.

Imran Khan, who curses MQM while drinking water, will compromise

Imran Khan will join forces with the Muttahida Qaumi Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) to ensure victory in the vote of confidence in Parliament. Let me tell you, this is the same party that Imran Khan cursed by drinking water since the day he entered politics. Not only that, they even told all MQM leaders to be agents of India. Imran Khan is currently in talks with MPs from the Muttahida Qaumi Pakistan Movement (MQM-P), the Pakistani Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to save the government.

Imran in favor of direct voting to avoid betrayal

Imran Khan, who was defeated by the betrayal of his own party’s deputies in the senatorial elections, now supports the direct conduct of the vote of confidence. He claimed that several members of his party had voted for the hope of the opposition by taking money. In such a situation, the Minister of Special Education and Education of Imran, Shafaqat Mahmood, declared that no vote of confidence would be taken, which means that no PTI MP will be able to vote against the Prime Minister.

The opposition called the vote of confidence its victory

However, opposition leaders called it a victory, saying Khan was forced to vote for confidence and would have to step down after the defeat. Pakistani Muslim League leader-Nawaz and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the prime minister lost the moral right to stay in power and winning the vote of confidence made no sense.