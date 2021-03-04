Imran Khan: Imran Khan defeated by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Pakistani senatorial elections: Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari defeated Imran Khan in Pakistani senatorial elections

Strong points:

After the defeat of the finance minister in the Pakistani senatorial elections, Imran Khan, surrounded by opposition parties, demanded the resignation of Imran Khan. Imran met Pakistani army and ISI Islamabad chief

Political enthusiasts have intensified since Pakistan’s government finance minister Imran Khan was defeated in the senatorial elections. The United Opposition is adamant in demanding the resignation of Imran Khan. On the other hand, it is claimed that during this election, dissatisfied with certain policies of Imran Khan, the Pakistani army drew its hand. For this reason, not only his Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was beaten, but also former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was declared an opposition candidate on this occasion. Now Imran Khan is due to address the country tonight.

Imran will address people tonight

Imran Khan today met with army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Faiz Hameed in Pakistani media over a rift between the army and the government and demanding the resignation of the opposition. After that, he will address the people at 7:30 p.m. Pakistan time in the evening. It is believed that in this address Imran Khan will not only surround the opposition but also attempt to mislead the audience by giving India an angle.

Imran Khan nominated Sajid Sanjrani as candidate for Senate presidency

Imran Khan has re-appointed the current Senate Speaker, Sajid Sanjrani, the ruling party’s candidate for President of the Upper House of Parliament. They will run against the candidate announced on behalf of a coalition of opposition parties. Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz tweeted on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the name of the Senate presidency.

Why is the electoral defeat a big shock to Imran Khan

In any democratic country, the finance minister is considered the leader of the number 3 position. In such a situation, if the finance minister in cabinet Imran Khan loses the election after three years of government formation, then he is disrespectful to the government. Imran Khan personally campaigned for his cabinet colleague. Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed to have the support of 182 members, while 172 votes were needed to elect the senator. The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) announced that Yusuf Raza Gilani got 169 votes while Sheikh got 164 votes. Seven votes were rejected. The total number of votes was 340.

Pakistani army left together

It is said that the situation is not normal between the Imran Khan government and the army. The Pakistani military has also refused to help Imran Khan due to the growing pressure on him. For this reason, on the instructions of the Pakistani army chief, the chairman of the China-Pakistan economic corridor and former lieutenant-general Aseem Salim Bajwa, they recently resigned for corruption. The Pakistani military will soon withdraw most of its generals from government service.

The strength of fundamentalist religious parties has grown in Pakistan

The existence of Islamic parties in Pakistan has always been poor. These parties are working behind a big party to collect religious votes for it. But Maulana Diesel’s entrenchment to surround Islamabad last year has taken her popularity to a new level. At the same time, Pakistan’s main opposition parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are devoid of leadership.

Main opposition parties lacking leadership

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is currently in hiding in London for fear of punishment. The Pakistani court even sent an arrest warrant against London. While his brother and prominent opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is in prison for money laundering. It is a question of the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) that after the death of Benazir Bhutto, there is no face in this party that can draw votes. People take Bilawal Bhutto lightly, while Asif Ali Zardari faces a corruption case.