Imran Khan: Imran Khan on India-Pakistan relationship Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Narendra Modi government: Imran Khan spoke on Indo-Pakistani relations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Narendra Modi government

Imran Khan said – Indo-Pakistani relations will improve as soon as the Modi government leaves, said – if there was another government, the differences would have been resolved before the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha, Imran had argued for the Modi government

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been confused about relations with the Modi government. Recently, in an interview with US media, Imran Khan said that relations with India and Pakistan will improve after the Modi government leaves power. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of following the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Earlier, Imran said ahead of India’s 2019 Lok Sabha election that if Narendra Modi were to become prime minister again, Kashmir talks could continue.

Before you answer, build bridges of praise for India

A New York Times reporter asked Imran Khan if Indo-Pakistani relations would improve if the Modi government stepped down. In response, the Pakistani Prime Minister said at length that he knew India better than any other Pakistani. He also said he had more love and respect from India than from any other country because cricket is a big game. There is almost a religion in both countries.

Conversation with PM Modi’s beaten drummer

He said that when he became Prime Minister of Pakistan, he first approached Narendra Modi. He told the Indian Prime Minister during this conversation that his goal is to reduce poverty in Pakistan. Imran went on to boast that he told Prime Minister Modi that the best way to eradicate poverty would be to have normal and decent trade relations between India and Pakistan. This will benefit both countries.

If there had been another government in India, relations with Pakistan would have been better.

Imran Khan said we have always tried, but got no response. I think this is a strange ideology of RSS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also linked to this ideology. The answer to your question is therefore “yes”. If there had been another Indian leadership, I think we would have had a good relationship with them. And yes, we would have resolved all our differences through dialogue.

Article 370 in Kashmir called “disaster” for India

The New York Times reporter asked another question as to whether Pakistan would consider this a victory for India if the status quo persisted in Kashmir. In response, Imran Khan said it would be a disaster for India. It would mean that this fight would go on and on. And so as long as this goes on, no relationship between Pakistan and India will be able to normalize.

What did Imran say in 2019?

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Imran Khan said that if the Bharatiya Janata party wins in India and Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again, the odds of peace talks will be high. The BJP is a right-wing party and if it wins, talks over Kashmir can continue. He also said in conversation with foreign reporters that if India’s new government is formed by Congress, it might be afraid of talks with Pakistan.

Is RSS responsible for Indo-Pakistani relations?

From 1947 to 2021, history has witnessed that under one party rule, relations with Pakistan did not improve as they did with other neighboring countries. After independence, during the first government formed under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan attacked Kashmir under the guise of tribes. In 1965, even during the government of Lal Bahadur Shastri, a war was waged with Pakistan. The 1971 war during the rule of Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two parts. During the Kargil War in 1999, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, but during this period there was no RSS interference in the government.