Imran Khan: Imran Khan Pakistan Relations with the United States Joe Biden Withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan

Strong points:

Imran Khan called America a nation unable to make gestures, said – Pakistan did what America was unable to do, Imran wants a strong relationship with America like India

Pakistan’s rhetorical Prime Minister Imran Khan has now called America a nation unable to move. He said Pakistan’s previous governments gave America what it was unable to do on its own. A few days ago, Imran Khan sowed panic in the diplomatic circle by giving a scathing answer to the question of the American air base in Pakistan. Many experts believe that Imran Khan is trying to pressure the Biden administration with such statements after the US forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Pakistan has stronger ties with America than with India

In a recent interview with American media The New York Times, Imran Khan spoke about Pakistan’s future strategy after the United States left Afghanistan. He said America expected more from Pakistan, whereas in the past all Pakistani governments tried to give America what they were unable to do on their own. Responding to a question about Pakistan’s future relationship with the United States, Imran said Pakistan has always had closer ties with the United States than with neighboring India.

Imran wants a strong relationship like the Indo-American relationship

Imran Khan said Pakistan chose to join the US war on terror after the September 11 attacks. Now, after America leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan wants a decent relationship. We want to improve trade relations. Describing the meaning of “civilized,” Imran said he wanted an equal relationship. As is the case with America with India or Great Britain.

Pakistan has paid the price for its support for America

He said Pakistan and the United States have worked side by side in the war on terror. He also said that 70,000 Pakistanis also died in this war. Imran said Pakistan has also suffered losses of more than $ 150 billion from bombings and suicide attacks. Despite this, the United States expects more from Pakistan. And unfortunately the Pakistani governments tried to give it to him as well.

Imran “does not know” the answers to many questions

When asked if Pakistan would be able to maintain its strategic importance to the United States after exiting Afghanistan, the prime minister replied that he did not view it that way. Responding to the military relationship between Pakistan and America, Imran said that after America pulls out, I don’t know what kind of military relationship it will be.