Imran Khan: Imran Khan remains silent on relations with Pakistani Taliban

Tashkent

These days Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has embarked on a mission to gain sympathy by describing itself as the country most affected by terrorism worldwide. When Imran, who arrived for a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, was asked about the friendship between India and Pakistan, he began to defame the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Not only that, when asked about Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban, Imran thought it was best to run away without answering.

Can discourse and terrorism go hand in hand?

Imran Khan arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to attend a two-day conference of the countries of Central and South Asia. Here when was the reporter from the ANI news agency wondering whether speaking and terrorism can go hand in hand? This is a direct question for you from the India side. In response to this, Imran blamed the bitterness between India and Pakistan on the RSS.

What was Imran Khan’s response?

The Pakistani PM said we are asking India to live together as a civilized Hamsay, but did the ideology of an RSS stand in the way? After that, when the reporter asked about the Taliban, Imran could not answer and immediately left from there. Video of this incident is also shared on social media.

Imran confronts the Afghan president

Imran Khan also clashed with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during this conference. Ghani had exposed Pakistan’s close ties to the Taliban during this conference. After that, Imran, who came to speak, described Pakistan as the country most affected by terrorism. The country most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has lost 70,000 people over the past 15 years.

Pakistan to host Afghan peace conference

Pakistan will host the Afghan peace conference from Saturday. Many great Afghan leaders have been invited to this conference. However, there is still no information from the Afghan government on anyone’s participation in this conference. At the same time, the Taliban also refused to participate in this conference. The Taliban say we have already had meetings in Pakistan on several occasions.