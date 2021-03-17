Imran Khan: Imran Khan says peace with Pakistan will give India direct access to Central Asia: Imran Khan again raises Kashmir issue, attracting India to access Central Asia

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India would gain economic benefits if it kept peace with his country. This will help India reach resource-rich Central Asia directly through Pakistani territory. In the modern context, the resource-rich Central Asian countries include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Asked India to take the friendship step

Imran Khan said in the opening speech of the two-day security talks in Islamabad that his government has done everything to improve relations with India since taking office in 2018 and that it is now India’s turn. . He said India will have to take the first step. There’s not much we can do until they do.

India said – Terrorism and negotiation are not together at the start

Significantly, India said last month that it yearns for a normal neighborly relationship with Pakistan in an atmosphere free from terror, hatred and violence. India said it was Pakistan’s responsibility to create an atmosphere free from terrorism and hostility. India also told Pakistan that “terrorism and negotiation” cannot go hand in hand and called on them to take such action against the terrorist organizations responsible for the attacks in India, which is clearly visible.

Then the Kashmir raga

Imran Khan, while discussing in detail the issue of peace in the region, including peace between Pakistan and India, said that if India gives Kashmiris their rights under the United Nations (resolutions) , it will be very beneficial for Pakistan and India. He said India can reach Central Asia once peace is established.

Imran gave greed to Central Asia

It is important to note that on February 25, India and Pakistan announced that they had agreed to strictly abide by all agreements on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the ceasefire in other sectors. Imran Khan said India would benefit financially by getting a direct route to Central Asia. Central Asia is teeming with oil and gas.

Commended China’s poverty reduction model

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that… national security is only achieved when a nation rises to protect itself. Khan praised China over the past three decades for lifting 70 million people out of the vicious cycle of poverty, saying it was their big success whether they like China or not.