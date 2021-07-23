Imran Khan: Imran Khan sends Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ISI chief to Beijing to persuade China

Islamabad

President Xi Jinping is very angry after the death of nine Chinese engineers in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. There has been a lot of bitterness in relations between the two countries, who have sworn to be together in good times and in bad times. It is claimed that China has also stopped the funds given to Pakistan in the name of the safety of its people engaged in the CPEC. Since then, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to send Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ISI intelligence agency chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid to Beijing to persuade China.

Qureshi to travel to Beijing to persuade China

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Qureshi will visit China on July 23-24 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He will be accompanied by senior officers. According to the ministry, during the visit, the two sides will discuss, among other things, deepening bilateral relations, high-quality development cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), vaccines. COVID-19, the fight against terrorism and the focus on regional and international issues of common interest.

Pakistani foreign minister to hold talks with China on many issues

He said the visit will play an important role in strengthening the permanent strategic cooperation partnership between Pakistan and China and expand strategic communication and coordination with Beijing on a range of issues. The visit follows a mysterious accident on July 14 in the troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan in which 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers, were killed.

China angry at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa incident

The incident took place in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where a Chinese company is building a 4,320 MW dam on the Indus River. The accident happened when a bus carrying Chinese and local workers to the dam construction site fell into a ravine. The differing perceptions between the two close allies over the incident, whether it was a terrorist incident or a gas explosion that was simply knocked over, also added to Beijing’s concerns.

Contradiction in Pakistan’s assertion

It was first said that there had been an explosion before the bus fell. Pakistan later officially declared that the bus collapsed due to a technical problem and that the explosion that followed was due to a gas leak. Chinese authorities continued to call it an explosion and sent a 15-member team of experts to investigate the case. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said this week that Pakistan has completed the investigation and China is satisfied. But he did not share details of the nature of the bus crash.