Imran Khan: Imran Khan suddenly arrives at ISI headquarters and assesses security situation in Pakistan – Imran Khan visits Pakistani intelligence agency ISI headquarters with Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of the country’s most powerful intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was informed by officials of the intelligence agencies of the latest security situation in Pakistan. The Pakistani prime minister’s office said the country’s national and military leaders had received detailed information on the local and national security situation.

Visited with the ministers and the army chief

Imran Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Force Chief and other senior officers from the army, including the naval chief of staff. ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed him on the security situation. Recently, many opposition leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, have violently targeted the Pakistani army and the ISI.

Imran trying to stand by the army and the ISI

It is believed that Imran Khan suddenly reached ISI headquarters and attempted to convey a message to Awam. He told the Pakistani public that the government of the country was always on the side of the ISI and the Pakistani military. In recent times, attacks by opposition parties have seriously damaged the image of the Pakistani military and the ISI.

Nawaz Sharif accused the government of overthrowing

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused the Pakistani army and the ISI of overthrowing his government. He openly took the name of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Nawaz also said the military helped Imran Khan win the general elections in Pakistan. After that, the Pakistani army was severely criticized.

Imran Khan wants to provoke nationalist sentiment

The Pakistani government has completely failed economically. The situation in the country has become such that no country is willing to give it a loan. Food prices are touching the sky. In such a situation, Imran Khan wants to divert the attention of the population of the country from the main problems by inciting nationalist sentiment.