Imran Khan: Imran Khan tweeted fake photo of Gilgit Baltistan, deleted after insult – Imran Khan posted photo from California USA as Gilgit Baltistan

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was once again ashamed of his antics. On Sunday, he tweeted many beautiful photos from Gilgit-Baltistan. One of them was from California, United States. When he realized his mistake, he deleted his old tweet and retweeted it. However, by then he had become quite insulted on social media.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a beautiful region

Winters turn beautiful due to the colorful flowers and leaves in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region of Kashmir as soon as the cold weather arrives. This illegally occupied area is one of the most beautiful places in Pakistan. The China-Pakistan economic corridor also passes through this region. Due to which it also has special strategic importance.

Elections were held recently in Gilgit Baltistan

A few days ago, in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Pakistani government forced elections. Despite massive government rigging, this is the first time that the Islamabad party cannot win the elections here. However, after adding the knot, Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is expected to be able to form the government here.

China is also active in Gilgit-Baltistan

China and Pakistan have been close allies since the establishment of their common border at Gilgit-Baltistan in 1963. The US $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also started in this region. Stretching to Gwadar from the Arabian Sea. Many Chinese companies are developing infrastructure in the region. Many of these projects are also those that can be used for military activities.