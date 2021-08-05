Imran Khan: Imran Khan tweets on second anniversary of Kashmir article 370 abolition

Islamabad

On the second anniversary of the repeal of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is fighting this time too. In Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is responsible for accusing India via Twitter. At the same time, in the rest of the provinces of Pakistan, Imran soldiers curse India by sitting in the street or on TV stations. Most importantly, this time Imran Khan was also supported by the grieving Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

‘Yum-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ celebrated in Pakistan

The government of Pakistan has named this day, ie August 5, “Yum-e-Istehsal Kashmir”. During this, a minute of silence was observed at 9 a.m. on behalf of the unit in Kashmir. At the same time, disbelievers of Imran Khan’s party, ignoring the problems of the population, stopped traffic in many cities. These days Pakistan is facing the fourth wave of corona virus. There are no beds to admit people to the hospitals there and the Imran government is trying to force its way into another country’s issue.

Today Pakistan will again “chest” over Kashmir, 1 minute of silence Thursday morning at 9 am, will also stop traffic

Imran opens front against India on Twitter

Taking command of the attack on India on this occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted several times. In this, he once again made fabricated allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Modi government. He wrote in a flurry of allegations that today India’s two years of unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 in Kashmir are over. During these two years, the world has witnessed unprecedented persecution by the Indian army in Kashmir. It also examines Indian efforts to force demographic change and destroy Kashmiri identity.

Imran sings BJP-RSS melody again

He alleged that the brutality of the Indian government in Kashmir was inspired by the Hindutva ideology of the RSS. He also alleged that today India is destroying regional stability through terrorism in violation of all international laws and standards. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is known as the sponsor of terrorism around the world, didn’t bother to peek in his pocket.

No sugar to eat and Imran takes enmity with India, ban until withdrawal of article 370

General Bajwa also echoed Imran’s voice

Pakistani military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) made similar false allegations against India in Kashmir by army chief and Imran’s “boss” Bajwa. He claimed that the continuation of the inhumane military siege of Kashmir, the plot to bring about demographic change and the gross violations of human rights and international law perpetuate humanitarian and security crises.

Imran Khan News: India is not asking for talks, so why is Imran Khan putting a condition on Kashmir?

Pakistani president holds rally on Kashmir

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has also joined the campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Bajwa to strike India. He and several Pakistani leaders staged a pro-Kashmir rally outside Parliament in Islamabad. Besides President Arif Alvi, several leaders of the ruling PTI, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraj and Minister of Railways Azam Swati attended the rally.