Imran Khan: Imran Khan’s ministers castigate Nawaz Sharif for meeting with Afghan NSA

Islamabad

There was an outcry in Pakistan after the meeting in London with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Nawaz Sharif. The ministers included in the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan had the coldest in the back of this meeting. Hours after the meeting, a large army of Pakistani ministers began to vilify Nawaz Sharif and call him anti-Pakistan.

Nawaz met with the Afghan NSA

On Friday evening, the Afghan National Security Council’s Twitter account shared a photo of Mohib and Afghan Minister of State for Peace Syed Sadat Naderi meeting with Nawaz in London. NASA’s Afghan office said during this time, issues of mutual interest were being discussed. Nawaz Sharif is leading the life of a fugitive in London in the name of treatment after being released on bail from Pakistani prison in 2019.

Fawad said – every enemy of Pakistan is a friend of Nawaz

Shouting at the meeting, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said it was dangerous to send Nawaz Sharif abroad because these people are part of international plots. Nawaz’s meeting with Indian intelligence agency RAW’s biggest ally in Afghanistan is one example. He tweeted: “Modi, Mohib or Amrullah Saleh (Afghan Vice President) every enemy of Pakistan is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif.

Shireen asked- What happened in between?

Pakistani Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari asked what were the topics of mutual interest in the talks between the two leaders. He said that Mohib had told not only the government of Imran, but the whole of Pakistan as a mess. The common interest of RAW and the Afghan government can only be to attack Pakistan. Such cheeky selfishness of Sharif should not be used to preserve looted money.

Shahryar claims Nawaz was a puppet of anti-Pakistani forces

Minister of State Shaharyar Afridi said Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with the Afghan NSA proved his ties to Pakistan’s enemies. He said the meeting proved the former prime minister to be a puppet to be used against Pakistani interests. Afridi said India has already used Nawaz’s statements in international forums.

Shibli said- Modi, Jindal are Nawaz’s best friends

Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraj said Nawaz has always maintained friendships with enemies of Pakistan, be it (steel tycoon Sajjan) Jindal or Prime Minister Modi. Faraz said he was a shame that the former prime minister was so insensitive to the country’s self-esteem. Pakistani Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi said Nawaz violated our stated policy of no official contact by meeting with the Pakistani NSA.