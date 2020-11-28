Imran Khan: Imran trapped by holding elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, majority will not obtain distant state status – Results of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan, Imran Khan plan fails to deliver Pakistan’s complete state

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to forcibly hold elections in Pakistan’s occupied Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan province appears to be backfiring. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party and his ally Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen were only able to secure 10 seats in the 24-member assembly, despite widespread misuse of the machinery of government. However, Imran’s party is preparing to form the government by buying 6 independents. All these independents have already been members of the PTI.

For this reason, Gilgit Baltistan cannot become a full state

At the same time, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesperson for Giltit-Baltistan, Shehzad Ilhami, claimed that the Imran government had only promised to make the region the country’s fifth state. He said Imran Khan’s party does not have a majority in the country’s parliament. In such a situation, they cannot get constitutional reforms approved. He alleged that this promise from Imran Khan was just an electoral coup.

For the first time, the ruling party failed to win a majority

This is the first time since the creation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly in 2009 that the ruling party in Islamabad has failed to secure a clear majority in the region’s elections. According to official results released on Tuesday, Imran Khan’s PTI won 10 seats, independents 6 and PPP one seat. The constituency went to the polls on November 15, with opposition parties accusing him of rigging.

PTI rejects allegations of election rigging

Six other PTI candidates were elected from the nine seats reserved for women, technocrats and professionals under the proportional representation system of the Gilgit-Baltistan region. At the same time, Professor Ajmal Hussain, financial secretary of the Gilgit-Baltistan region of PIL, trying to form the government, dismissed allegations of election rigging. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a bold move despite pressure from India, the United States and others.

History of Gilgit Baltistan: how and when was Gilgit Baltistan occupied by Pakistan

China is also active in Gilgit-Baltistan

China and Pakistan have been close allies since the establishment of their common border in Gilgit-Baltistan in 1963. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), worth US $ 60 billion, also started in this year. region. Stretching to Gwadar from the Arabian Sea. Many Chinese companies are developing infrastructure in the region. Many of these projects are also those that can be used for military activities.

What is China’s official position on Gilgit-Baltistan, know what Imran’s ruling says

India opposes Pakistan’s plan

India had opposed Pakistan’s plan to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava told a digital press briefing in September: “There is no legal basis for Pakistan’s action to change the situation in the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan, occupied by the army from the start, is invalid. ‘ Srivastava said, “Our position is clear and continuous. The entire region under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been an integral part of India and is and will continue to be.”