Imran Khan: Imran’s ‘poor’ Pakistan becomes a trap around China’s neck; Dragon will stop funding the BRI! – China abandons funding for CEPE belt and road project in Pakistan, Imran Khan Xi Jinping

Beijing

China, which dreams of besieging India via Gwadar, has started to worry about Pakistan’s pauperism. Construction work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as part of President Xi Jinping’s Dream Belt and Road initiative has been stalled for several months due to lack of funds. Concerns about the dragon, who has already invested billions of dollars in this project, have increased its safety and increased costs. The remaining work of this project is also on hold due to the Corona virus.

This sugar loan amount has decreased year by year

The Asia Times quoted US researchers at Boston University as saying that China has cut funding to Pakistan these days. In 2016, the Chinese state-run China Development Bank and Export Import Bank of China lent Pakistan $ 75 billion. By 2019, that amount had dropped to $ 4 billion. The great thing is that this year, in 2020, China only gave Pakistan a $ 3 billion loan.

China fears sinking Pakistan

According to the report, China has decided to close its funding in a very thoughtful way. China has uncovered a number of Pakistan’s structural weaknesses in the CPEC. Apart from that, the opacity and corruption present in Pakistan have heightened China’s concern. Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to G20 countries for a loan concession. Because of this, China began to fear that its money would flow.

Even technically, China cannot lend to Pakistan

As part of the debt relief of the G-20 countries, Pakistan cannot contract commercial loans at higher rates except with the prior approval according to the project of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank . China is also bound by this rule. This is the reason why China cannot give big commercial loans to Pakistan even if it wants to. If China grants a concessional tax, it will get little or no interest on that amount. In such a situation, the dragon does not want to take such a risk.

Only 32 projects out of 122 completed in 7 years

Seven of the 122 China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects announced earlier in 2013, so far only 32 have been completed. Some experts believe that the ongoing trade war with the United States is also a major reason for China’s shift in global lending strategy and its withdrawal from the initiative to build huge infrastructure in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s CPEC project has become a plague for China, billions of dollars stranded

Corruption has become a trap for Sino-Pak

Persistent corruption within the CPEC continues to be a problem for Pakistan and China. A Pakistani investigative website, Fact Focus, released the report, saying the chairman of the $ 60 billion CPEC project, Lt. Gen. Asim Salim Bajwa, former Pakistani military chief, made more than $ 40 million. dollars of corruption. At the same time, through the CPEC, many Chinese power companies have blasted Pakistan. The companies secretly raised the prices of electricity and kept all of the profits with them.

Pakistan found out, China planted lime

CPEC security has become a headache for China Pak

Pakistan has set up a special force, comprising 13,700 special commandos, to protect the $ 60 billion project. Despite this, the attacks against Chinese civilians working in this project are increasing. The Balochistan Liberation Army has always opposed the China-Pakistan economic corridor. Several times this organization has also been accused of targeting Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

Imran forced to act against corruption at CPEC, 40 Frontier Corps officers suspended

Preparation for the strategic use of Gwadar

China is building the port of Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province along the Arabian Sea as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and a link between the ambitious One Belt, One Road (OBOR ) and Maritime Silk Road in Beijing. It is believed. Chinese goods will easily reach the Arabian Sea via the port of Gwadar. But in the event of heightened tension, Beijing can also use it for military and strategic purposes against India and the United States.