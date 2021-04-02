imran khan india cotton sugar import approval: so yusuf raja gillani, now imran khan, did not stop from his habit “ palatu ” pakistan – pakistan PM imran khan himself gave his approval for the import of cotton and sugar from India revealed

Islamabad

Pakistani government Imran Khan has gone further in the direction of improving relations with India. The Pakistani cabinet on Thursday rejected the country’s powerful committee’s proposal to import cotton and sugar from India. Now a whole new revelation has been revealed in this whole matter. According to Pakistani media, the resumption of trade with India was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself, but he was overthrown when political parties surrounded him. However, this is nothing new for Pakistan. Also in 2012, Pakistani government Yusuf Raza Gilani made the decision to be India’s most favored, but was later overthrown.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said relations between the two countries cannot be normalized until India reviews Jammu and Kashmir’s decision to abolish the special status. The move came after Pakistan’s new finance minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced he would withdraw the ban on imports of cotton and sugar from India nearly two years after the meeting of the ‘ECC chaired by him.

“ It is not possible to normalize relations with India ”

Qureshi said that at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet discussed the issue of importing cotton and sugar from India. Qureshi said in a video message: “It is presented that relations with India have normalized and trade has been restored …”. There is a unanimous opinion of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet on this position that unless India withdraws the unilateral action of August 5, 2019, normalization of relations with India is not possible.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary said the cabinet discussed the issue of relations and trade with India. He also decided that things cannot move forward until India withdraws its demarche on Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He said: “ We want to cooperate with India, but the first condition is that she will have to return to the helm in Kashmir before August 5, 2019. ”

At the same time, contrary to the claims of Pakistani ministers, Pakistani media revealed that the decision to import cotton and sugar from India was taken by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan himself. This decision was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 26 with imports from India. At that time, he was in charge of the Ministry of Finance, but when political pressure increased, he had to give up his decision. Since the decision to import from India was from Imran Khan, it was also approved by the High Level Committee (ECC).

Yusuf Raza Gilani also returned with his decision

Earlier in 2012, Pakistani government Yusuf Raza Gilani decided to grant most-favored nation status to India, but postponed the decision the day it was approved by cabinet. At the same time, there were several meetings between the two countries to buy gasoline-diesel and electricity from India and the whole plan of the agreement was also ready, but when the India has spoken of the comprehensive planning of its supply, which Pakistani authorities have avoided. from there.

Let us know that since India’s withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, trade relations in the two countries have stalled. India is the world’s largest producer of cotton and the second largest producer of sugar. There had been speculation about Azhar’s decision since noon, but officials have remained silent and ultimately the first comment on the decision came from Shirin Mazari, Minister of Human Rights, who is known for his tough stance on Kashmir. Mazari tweeted after the cabinet meeting: “The cabinet made it clear today that there will be no trade with India.”