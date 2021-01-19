Imran Khan India India Funding: Maryam Nazaz claims that Imran Khan was funded by India and Israel

Strong points:

Maryam Nawaz accuses Prime Minister Imran Khan of funding funds for the ‘countless’ people of the Tehreek-e-Insaf Bharat party accused of funding the name of BJP member Inder Dosanjh in Islamabad

As such, Pakistan continues to try to surround India in international forums, even in its national battles there is no boiling over India. So far, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party have claimed “friendship” between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and India. Now Nawaz’s daughter Maryam has blamed Imran’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party for taking funds from India.

‘Fund for Innumerable Indians’

According to the Dawn newspaper report, while speaking out against the government, Maryam alleged that Imran was receiving funds from the Indian and Israeli people. He said, “Do you know who is funding them from India? Inder Dosanjh, member of the Bharatiya Janata party. And the name of the Israeli who funded them is Barry C. Schneeps. Maryam also claimed that “countless” people and businesses in both countries fund the PTI.

Imran said: “ Nawaz speaks the language of Modi ”

It is interesting to note that earlier when Nawaz Sharif targeted the army, Imran said: “ What Nawaz said from outside about the Pakistani army is not an attack on General Bajwa , Pakistan. The army is on the march. The same has been said by Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that we love Nawaz Sharif, the head of the Pakistani army is a terrorist. He said it several times and Nawaz Sharif did not respond.

‘Nawaz is praised in India’

Khan said, “Why doesn’t Modi say Imran is right but General Bajwa is wrong?” Because he knows that I have shown his true face (of Modi) to the world, how radical he is. Imran said Nawaz was praised in Indian newspapers. He says Sharif is very democratic and he asks the military to do its job.