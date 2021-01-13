Imran Khan: Jailed in Pakistan for Bribery Revelations of British Company, Imran Khan Targets Nawaz – Imran Demands Full Transparency After British Company Blames Bribery of Some People in Pakistan

Islamabad

There has been an outcry in Pakistan over revelations about corruption by other opposition leaders, including Nawaz Sharif of a British company. Meanwhile, taking the opportunity, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fiercely targeted opposition parties on the issue. Not only that, in a continuous tweet, Imran questioned the Pakistani people on this issue. Let me tell you that the opposition parties are rallying loudly against Imran Khan. Imran Khan’s senses are blown away after seeing the huge crowd there.

British company accused Nawaz Sharif of corruption

A few days ago, Kaveh Mousavi, the owner of Broadsheet LLC, said his business had come under pressure from former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others and had evidence of money laundering some other Pakistanis. Mousavi claimed that former prime minister Sharif offered a bribe to stop the investigation into his foreign assets. He also said that in 2012, a man, claiming to be Sharif’s nephew, offered a deal in this regard.

Imran seeks cooperation from British company

Imran Khan tweeted that the Panama Papers previously exposed the corruption and money laundering of our leaders. Today the newspaper once again exposed the corruption and money laundering of some of our leaders. These revelations are only a small part of a great episode. We want full transparency from the newspapers into the money laundering of our (Pakistani) leaders and who ended the investigation.

Imran said – Our leaders are hiding money abroad

He said these leaders come to power and plunder the country. They do money laundering to hide the wrongful gains made abroad. They then obtain the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) under the guise of their political influence. This way, they protect their amount of loot and looting. He said the country must bear its consequences. These leaders cannot defend themselves on these international revelations by presenting themselves as victims.

What is the national conciliation order

The National Reconciliation Order (NRO) was introduced by former military leader Pervez Musharraf in 2007 to pardon corruption cases against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, her husband Asif Ali Zardari and dozens of others, in order to reach a political settlement with them. This law is synonymous with political concession to conduct political negotiations.

Imran formed a committee to investigate

Following Moussavi’s revelations, Khan formed an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the corruption allegations against those mentioned above. Information Minister Shibli Faraj said the cabinet has formed an inter-ministerial committee, which will release the names of those mentioned in the large format case. He said Khan decided to make these names public after investigation.

Nawaz Sharif is Imran’s target

According to Dawn News, a lawyer associated with the British company said the newspaper was the main target of the investigation. It should be noted that Sharif, 70, has been living in London since November last year, where he went for treatment. The Lahore High Court allowed her to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment. Sharif, who was three times Prime Minister of Pakistan, did not appear in court in two corruption cases, after which the High Court in Islamabad declared him a fugitive.