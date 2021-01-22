Imran Khan: ‘Kangal’ Pakistan hungry for pie, Imran Khan again took out 416,000 crore rupees loan – Pakistan gets $ 5.7 billion in foreign loans

Islamabad

Pakistan, which is facing a serious economic crisis, is on the verge of bankruptcy. The remaining Pakistani economy has been shattered by the Corona virus. Pakistan, which is on the threshold of Bengali, has again contracted a new loan of 1.2 billion dollars (Rs 87.56.58.00 000) to operate its economy. With this new amount of debt, Pakistan has so far raised new borrowing of 5.7 billion dollars (4 16 01, 73 50 000 Rs) during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Saudi Arabia and UAE also requested Pakistan loan

At the same time, Prime Minister Imran Khan blames previous governments for the country’s crisp economic conditions, even after leading the government for two and a half years. The situation has reached such a point in Pakistan that even the Imran Khan government has to be manipulated to pay the salaries of government employees. Pakistan’s biggest “donors” Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are looking to repay their multibillion-dollar debt. At the same time, China, Pakistan’s eternal friend, is also reluctant to give loans to Pakistan.

Pakistan takes loans at expensive interest

Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs issued a statement indicating that in July-December of fiscal year 2020-2021, the Imran Khan government received $ 5.7 billion in external debt from several funding sources. In December, the Pakistani government received $ 1.2 billion from abroad, of which $ 434 million was taken from commercial banks at high interest.

Imran Khan will take loan after loan, ‘poor man’ will take ‘rescue’ from Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan blames previous governments

Pakistan’s total debt rose 11.5% year-on-year to Rs.35.8 trillion at the end of 2020 due to poor economic reforms by the Imran Khan government. After which the Pakistani Ministry of Finance, while putting its own mistakes on previous governments, said that due to poor economic policies of the previous government, the country was faced with an excessive exchange rate and excessive borrowing.

China shows poor Imran Khan in Pakistan asking for additional collateral before loan

Pakistan struggles to get a loan

As part of the debt relief of the G-20 countries, Pakistan cannot contract commercial loans at higher rates except with the prior approval according to the project of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank . Because of this, not only China, but also many favorite countries of Pakistan are worried about investing or lending. The situation has even become such that China is also looking for additional collateral instead of debt.

Imran Khan softened as Pakistan went limp, asking for mercy from lending countries

Imran begs to stop debt collection

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to suspend loan payments to low-income and worst-affected countries and to reverse the responsibility of least developed countries until the end of the Corona virus outbreak . Pakistan’s economic woes have been exacerbated by the cash flow crisis, and the Imran Khan government is organizing financial support from global bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to overcome the crisis.