Imran Khan: Minority MPs arrived at demolished shrine in Pakistan said – will not spare perpetrators – members of Pakistan’s minority community visited demolished temple and grave

Peshawar

A delegation of MPs from minority communities in Pakistan visited the recently demolished temple and mausoleum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday during a fundamentalist attack. The temple was attacked and demolished by members of the fundamentalist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl ur Rehman group). Please say that Fazal ur Rehman is currently leading the PDM, a coalition of opposition parties against Imran Khan.

Fazal ur Rehman supporters attacked

The demolition of this temple located in the village of Teri in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province sparked strong reactions from around the world. The attack came after the Hindu community obtained permission from the local administration to renovate the decades-old building. The mob had demolished the old structure as well as the newly built structure.

The deputy said – will not let the culprits

The visit was carried out by a parliamentary delegation led by Shehnela Rawat, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious and Minority Affairs. The delegation also included other leaders, including advisers to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rawat told reporters that the government has taken note of the case and that the culprits will be brought to justice. He said the minorities are happy with the measures taken by the government after this unfortunate incident.

Police arrested the main accused

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanullah Abbasi said on Friday that the main defendant in the case, Faizullah, had been arrested in Karak district. He said it was Faizullah who encouraged the crowd to attack the temple and demolish the grave. The police chief said 110 people had been arrested.