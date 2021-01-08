Imran Khan: Most Wanted Masood Azhar, Lakhvi & Hafiz Jailed, Why Is Pakistan Being So Fun? – Masood Azhar most wanted, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed in prison, why are Pakistan and Imran Khan having so much fun?

Islamabad

Pakistan is taking action these days against the infamous terrorist leaders. The so active efforts of the Imran Khan government to fight terrorism have raised many doubts in the minds of the people. Today, a counterterrorism court in Pakistan sentenced the mastermind of the Mumbai attack and Lashkar-e-Taiba number two, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, to 15 years in prison. Earlier on December 24, international terrorist Hafiz Saeed was also sent to jail by a similar tribunal for 15 years for financing terrorists.

Arrest warrant for Masood Azhar too

Today, the same Pakistani counterterrorism court issued an arrest warrant for the head of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and global terrorist Masood Azhar in the terrorist financing case. This warrant was issued by the Antiterrorist Court of Gujranwala at the request of the Antiterrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police. The court ordered CTD to arrest him and bring him to justice.

Masood Azhar has fun at the ISI hideout

Pakistan calls Masood Azhar disappeared from the start. While hiding in a safe place in his hometown of Bahawalpur. Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is also said to have hosted Masuz Azhar in his refuge. After the Pulwama terrorist attack in India in February 2019, police in Pakistan’s Punjab province launched a campaign against Tater Financing and arrested six JEM activists in Gujranwala in the case. A large amount of cash was collected from these terrorists. Gujranwala is located approximately 130 km from Lahore.

Hafiz Saeed, 15 and jailed for being a global terrorist, why is Pakistan pretending so much?

Pakistan pretends to act against Jaish

Masood Azhar’s terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the terrorist attack on Pulwama. The Pakistani government in the Punjab has claimed control of the JEM headquarters, including the Madrasa and Jama Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur. According to the government, 600 students study there and none of them are associated with terrorist organizations. In May 2019, the United Nations declared Azhar a global terrorist.

Imran Khan did not stop the mastermind of the Mumbai attack, Pakistan fears persecution

Why is Pakistan taking such measures against terrorists?

Pakistan is to be removed from the gray list at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in February. This is why he tries to show how many measures he has taken against terrorism. At the full-time FATF meeting in October, it was agreed to keep Pakistan on the gray list so as not to work against terrorism. The FATF said Pakistan had only completed 21 of its 27 action plans. It also provided for taking no action against the terrorists wanted in India, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

Is Pakistan preparing for war? Fatah-1 rocket system tested with 140 km range

What will be the effect of these decisions on the terrorists?

Experts say no terrorists will be affected by the Pakistani court’s conviction or arrest warrant. All will soon be under house arrest and their property will also be returned. Previously, the Pakistani government issued two notifications on August 18, announcing sanctions against the conspirator of the 11/26 attack in Mumbai and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed Masood Azhar and the Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. was.