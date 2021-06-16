imran khan news: viral video of the pakistani parliament 7 deputy banned from the national assembly for unparliamentary behavior

Islamabad

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday banned seven lawmakers, including three members of the ruling party, from entering the House until further notice. The day before in Parliament, members of the ruling party and the opposition cursed each other and threw copies of the budget at each other.

Uproar by stopping the speech of Shahbaz Sharif

Qaiser said members who disrupted the meeting during opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s speech were barred from entering the chamber because their behavior was unparliamentary and inappropriate. He said the members broke the rules and disrupted the proceedings of the House despite repeated instructions from the Chair.

Prohibition of these deputies

Three deputies from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N and a member of the Pakistani People’s Party were banned. These include Ali Gauhar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhry Hameed Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N), Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP).

Very reprehensible conduct of Members

The President said the conduct of these members was highly reprehensible … they were asked not to enter the Parliament complex until further notice. The turmoil in the House started when PML-N Chairman Sharif tried to start the budget discussion and in no time the House turned into a battleground. During this, a deputy was also injured.

Decision taken after meeting Imran

Kaiser met with Prime Minister Imran Khan before deciding to ban the members. He also spoke to Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari by phone in this regard.

MPs create heckling in Pakistani parliament