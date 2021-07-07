Imran Khan on Dilip Kumar’s death: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Dilip Kumar who remembers helping at cancer hospital

Strong points:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the death of actor Dilip Kumar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that I can never forget the generosity of Dilip Kumar.

Imran Khan said the hardest step was juggling the initial 10 percent money for the cancer hospital. Dilip Kumar’s programs in Pakistan and London have helped juggle that money. Dilip Kumar was also the tallest and most talented actor of my generation. Note that Imran Khan built a huge cancer hospital in Pakistan in memory of his mother Shaukat Khanum.

Pakistan mourns the death of Dilip Kumar

On the other hand, Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi also offered his condolences on the death of actor Dilip Kumar. Alvi tweeted: “Very sad to hear the news of the passing of Dilip Kumar. He was a brilliant artist, a humble human being and a wonderful personality. Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry said of the death of Dilip Kumar, who received the country’s highest civilian honor Nishan-e-Imtiaz, “was a distinguished artist. Dilip Kumar is no longer with us. He was loved by millions of people in this subcontinent and all over the world. The king of the world’s tragedy will always be remembered.

Dilip Kumar is among Pakistan’s top ten Twitter trends. Pakistanis say an era of Hindi films ended with the death of Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar was born in the city of Peshawar, Pakistan. The government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has approved the purchase of actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar, which will be turned into a museum. Peshawar District Commissioner Capt (ret’d) Khalid Mahmood dismissed objections from the current owners of the actors’ homes and ordered the two houses to be turned over to the archaeological department.