imran khan on poverty: pakistani people dying of poverty, imran khan who got 2 lakhs said, “ what are we doing? – pakistan pm imran khan says what can be done on the issue of suicides due to poverty

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s callous statement in the country was the answer to the question of rising poverty, unemployment – until property does not increase, people kill themselves? Quick response from Imran on this – what to do now, say you in Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has opened a front against India, has no solutions to his country’s problems. Even in an interview, when Imran was asked what people who suffer from poverty should ultimately commit suicide, Imran replied, “What to do now? Imran receives a lot of criticism over this response, which will happen to the public when the country’s prime minister gives such responses.

‘What to do now’

During the interview with Imran, the reporter asked that if Imran says that if he does not live on a salary of two lakh, how will people live between 17 and 18 thousand? To this, Imran replied that the solution is to increase the wealth of the country. About this, the reporter questioned that as long as this does not happen, people should commit suicide? With that Imran said: “What to do now? … Tell me what you are going to do now.”

Unemployed youth

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, much of the country, which is the sixth largest in the world in terms of population, is unemployed. 64% of the country’s population is under 30 and the youth unemployment rate is 8.5%. According to the newspaper, 80% of young workers are illiterate or lack skills. The cost of training in the country’s private sector is very high, which is why people cannot afford it.

Pakistan got into debt

Significantly, the country’s economy was already collapsing, the corona virus broke its back even more. Even Imran has not completely locked the country down for fear of going deeper into the economy. Pakistan is also heavily indebted to other countries. Pakistan recently asked China for $ 1.5 million to pay off Saudi Arabia’s $ 2 billion debt.