Imran Khan: Opposition’s great show of power against Imran Khan today, lockdown imposed to stop rally

Islamabad

A united opposition will organize a large rally in Lahore today to overthrow the Imran Khan government in Pakistan. At the same time, Imran Khan is doing his best to stop this rally of the opposition. The Pakistani government announced the smart lockdown of the Corona virus near the rally site. In such a situation, those who break it can be put in jail. At the same time, the united opposition is determined to organize this rally at all costs.

Meeting place also due to Corona Smart Lockdown

According to the Pakistani media report, the order issued by the Punjab government’s health department said the lockdown would continue from Sunday morning until December 25. Areas of Lahore where the lockdown has been imposed include Minar-e-Pakistan rally site, Rang Mahal, Shera Wala Inner Gate, Bhatti Gate, Bhatti Inner Gate, Chuhan Road, Ravi Road four lane and four tracks from Badami Bagh.

Restricted movement of people in these areas

The movement of people will be restricted in these areas. Only these people will be allowed to leave. Let me tell you that previously, the local administration in Lahore had also refused to allow the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to rally, a coalition of opposition parties.

Imran Khan handed over ‘shameless’ Sheikh Rashid who threatened India with ‘nuclear war’

Many top opposition leaders will join the rally

The rally would be attended by PDM official and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Pakistan Muslim League vice-president Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and chairman of the Pakistani People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto. Will be addressed by the leaders of the opposition. Sunday’s rally comes at a time when security threat alerts have been sent to PDM leaders and the government has also asked not to hold this rally in respect of Corona.

Azad Balochistan openly request to Pakistan, know why BJP came into discussion

Punjab chief minister warns opposition

Punjab chief minister Osman Bujdar warned the opposition that necessary measures will be taken if the law is broken. As The Express Tribune reported, crowds of PDM supporters began to gather at the historic site from Saturday evening, while many people from other towns began to gather at various interchanges in Lahore.