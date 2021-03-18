Imran Khan: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa India Relations with Pakistan Imran Khan: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke about peace in Indo-Pakistan relations

Strong points:

After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, his army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chanted peace with India. Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Gen. Bajwa said stabilizing India-Pakistan relations is key to opening up South and Central Asia’s capacity by ensuring connectivity between the East and West Asia.

Imran also made an ‘offer’ to India

A day earlier, during this program, Imran Khan had asked India to maintain peace with Pakistan in order to gain access to Central Asia. He said it would help India reach resource-rich Central Asia directly through Pakistani territory. In the modern context, the resource-rich Central Asian countries include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Bajwa sang the melody of Kashmir

Bajwa said this capability has always been held hostage due to disputes and unresolved issues between two neighbors with nuclear weapons. Bajwa chanted the Kashmir raga and said the most important issue was Kashmir. It is important to understand that without the settlement of the dispute in Kashmir by peaceful methods, no peace initiative in this region can succeed.

General Bajwa wants to forget the past

The Pakistani army chief said that we believe it is time to bury the past and move forward. Our neighbors will have to create an enabling environment, especially in Kashmir. The world has seen the ravages of the World Wars and the Cold War, in which polarization and neglect of one another wreaked havoc on humanity. Today, the world is changing rapidly with demographics, economy and technology.

Imran Khan boasted again, said – India will enjoy great financial advantage by keeping friendship with Pakistan

What did Imran say?

Imran Khan said in the opening speech of the two-day security talks in Islamabad that his government has done everything to improve relations with India since taking office in 2018 and that it is now India’s turn. . He said India will have to take the first step. There’s not much we can do until they do.

India said – Terrorism and negotiation are not together at the start

Significantly, India said last month that it yearns for a normal neighborly relationship with Pakistan in an atmosphere free from terror, hatred and violence. India said it was Pakistan’s responsibility to create an atmosphere free from terrorism and hostility. India also told Pakistan that “terrorism and negotiation” cannot go hand in hand and called on them to take such action against the terrorist organizations responsible for the attacks in India, which is clearly visible.