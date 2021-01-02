imran khan pakistan: billions of dollars from saudi mistress married to pakistani driver? People searched Prime Minister Imran Khan – Imran Khan targeted after viral video of Saudi businesswoman marrying Pakistani driver

Strong points:

Amazing Video Shared on Social Media: Wealthy Saudi Lady Married to Pak Driver, People Must Return to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for Billion Dollar Tanzapak Saudi Debt in Islamabad

A video recently surfaced on social media claiming that a wealthy Saudi businessman had married his Pakistani driver. While people call it an example of love, it is also claimed that this video is actually an Arab wedding and is shared with fake messages. At the same time, after his revelation, people started to tighten up on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The video surfaced on social media, claiming the woman was Saudi Arabia’s richest businessman Sahu Bint Abdullah Al Mahboob. It is said that the Sahu has many assets including Mecca and Medina as well as hotels in France and other countries. Its total assets are said to be $ 8 billion. In the video, the person she is engaged to is described as her driver of Pakistani origin.

He has been described as an example of love on many social media platforms. However, the veracity of this video has not been confirmed. At the same time, it is also claimed on numerous sites that this video is in fact the marriage of two billion people and that the woman seen in it is not a wealthy Saudi businessman.

Why is Imran on the right track?

At the same time, after the video was released, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan became the target of the people. In fact, an old photo of Imran is shared in which he is seen driving for the Saudi prince. In this regard, some say the fate of the marriage with Sahu was better, as Imran now has to pay billions of dollars in Saudi debt.

Old photo of Imran Khan

Angry Arabia demanded to repay debt

Significantly, as part of the economic aid package, Saudi Arabia provided Pakistan with a loan of $ 6.2 billion over 3 years, which included cash assistance of $ 3 billion, while providing oil and gas in Pakistan for the rest of the money. Knowledge. But, hurt by the Pakistani foreign minister’s provocative statements, Saudi Arabia closed the package ending in 2021 in 2020 and asked Pakistan to repay the debt. After that, Pakistan began to repay this debt with the help of China.