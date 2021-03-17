imran khan pakistan electoral commission: imran khan news: the electoral commission sent an opinion to the pti in the difficulties of Imran khan, foreign donation case – the EC sent an opinion to the pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in a case of donation abroad

Strong points:

Pakistan’s Election Commission issued a notice to the PTI led by Imran Khan, the party was asked to clarify its position regarding the withholding of donation documents received from abroad.

Pakistan’s Election Commission sent notice to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and its own commission of inquiry to appear before them on March 22. At the same time, the party was asked to clarify its position regarding the concealment of documents of donations received from abroad. This has been affirmed in media reports.

These opinions were published following a complaint by disgruntled founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the decision of the commission of inquiry on behalf of Akbar S. Babur to keep party documents secret. . According to a report published in Geo News, a three-member Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) bench, headed by Judge (retd) Irshad Qaiser, heard the complaint and issued opinions.

Contested the decision of the commission of inquiry to keep the accounts secret

According to reports, Babur’s lawyer Ahmed Hassan Shah challenged the decision of the commission of inquiry to keep the accounts of the PTI secret. They used the right to information to obtain documents. Under this law, the petitioner has the right to obtain the documents. The petitioner’s lawyer said that by keeping the documents secret, the ECP commission of inquiry violates the terms of the investigation, under which it is mandatory to investigate in the presence of both parties.

The lawyer said the committee’s confidentiality order was illegal. Subsequently, while speaking to reporters outside the Pakistan Election Commission office, petitioner Babar alleged that Pakistani Prime Minister Khan feared that when the bank’s secret information was made public, the disclosure billions of rupees illegally in PTI’s account is possible. Significantly, Babur filed a foreign donation-related complaint in 2014 with the ECP after disputes with Khan over corruption and other issues within the party.