Imran Khan: Pakistan frightened by US warning, Imran Khan stops release of Daniel Pearl killers – Pakistan Imran Khan stops release of Daniel Pearl killers Omar Saeed Sheikh after US warning

Imran government bans release of Daniel Pearl assassins America warned Pakistan over release of Sindh High Court on order of Sindh High Court, citing Supreme Court banned Islamabad

Afraid of the American warning, Imran Khan banned the release of journalist Daniel Pearl’s assassins. After that, the government of Pakistan’s Sindh Province decided not to release UK-born Al Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three associates. Let us tell you, the Trump administration gave a strong response to the Pakistani court order and called it disturbing.

Immediate ban on release

The government of Sindh province decided not to release the four, citing a decision of the Pakistani Supreme Court dated September 28. A bench of two members of the Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered security agencies not to keep Shaikh and other defendants in any form of detention. The court declared invalid all notifications from the government of Sindh concerning his detention. The High Court said it was illegal to detain the four people.

What did the Sindh High Court say about the government’s decision?

However, after the government’s decision, the Sindh High Court clarified that if the Supreme Court ordered a stay of their custody, they should not be released. The Pakistani Media Express Tribune had quoted sources as saying that according to the September 28 order of the Supreme Court, the government of Sindh province would not release them. Please say that there is a Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh province.

What America Said When It Was Released

Upon hearing the release of journalist Daniel Pearl’s assassins, the US State Department expressed concern over the news of the Sindh High Court’s Dec. 24 order to release many of the terrorists responsible for Daniel’s murder. Pearl. We have been assured that the accused have not yet been released. The United States will continue to monitor any developments in this matter and continue to support her family, honoring Pearl’s legacy as a courageous journalist.

US calls on Pakistan for justice in murder of journalist Daniel Pearl

America has been tough on Pakistan in the Pearl case

Let me tell you, America pressured Pakistan to seek justice for Pearl. Daniel Pearl’s parents – Ruth and Judy Pearl – condemned the Sindh High Court ruling. According to the Express Tribune newspaper, he said he was convinced that the Supreme Court of Pakistan would do justice to his son and restore the supremacy of press freedom.

Murder of journalist Daniel Pearl to be made public on Saturday, Pakistan warns

This is why Pearl was murdered

Pearl (38), head of the South Asia bureau of the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped in 2002 and beheaded. The incident happened while he was working on reporting on an engagement between the intelligence agency ISI in Pakistan and the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.