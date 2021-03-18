Imran Khan: Pakistan imposes smart lockdown in areas worst affected by Covid-19: Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan imposed smart lockdown in areas worst affected by Corona virus

Strong points:

Imran Khan announces smart lockdown in many parts of Pakistan; cases of corona infection are increasing rapidly in Pakistan, people do not accept the order

Frightened by the rapid pace of the Corona virus in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a smart lockdown in many parts of the country. Due to the dose of vaccine from China, the Imran government is also unable to carry out its vaccination program. In fact, most of the vaccine doses received in three installments from China were given to people in government, the military, businessmen and political parties. As a result, ordinary people were able to obtain the vaccine in limited quantities.

Corona has spread due to government negligence in Pakistan?

This is the reason why the speed of corona virus in Pakistan continues to increase rapidly. Due to the negligence of the Imran government, there is a lack of awareness among the population about the corona virus infection. People gather in large numbers every day in markets and mosques. Meanwhile, the rules for social distancing and masks are being torn apart.

‘Smart Lockdown’ imposed in these areas

Punjab Province Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said the lockdown has been imposed on Gujarat, Sialkot and Hafizabad. He informed that the lockdown will continue until March 30 in Gujarat, March 24 in Sialkot and March 26 in Hafizabad. All markets, malls, offices and restaurants will remain closed in smart lockdown areas, but vegetable shops, hospitals, pharmacies, bakeries, meat and milk shops have been allowed to open.

The rigor will be increased if people do not agree

Asad Umar, Minister of Planning and head of the National Epidemic Command and Control Center, warned that sanctions could be further tightened if standard operating procedures are not followed. The consignment of “Sinopharm” vaccine sent from China arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday amid mounting cases of infection. Pakistani officials said last week that the country was reeling from a third wave of epidemics.

3,495 new cases arrived in Pakistan on Thursday

According to official figures, three months after one month in Pakistan, 3,495 cases of infection were reported in a single day and the total number of cases rose to 6,15,810, as a result of which the latest sanctions were imposed . According to the ministry, 61 other patients have died from Kovid-19 in the past 24 hours, after which the death toll has reached 13,717. With this, the condition of another 2,062 patients is critical.