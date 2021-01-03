imran khan pakistan news: pakistan pm imran khan warns astrologer, bilawal-maryam could change at new year – astrologer warns pakistan pm

Islamabad

In Pakistan, amid fierce fire from opposition parties, a well-known astrologer warned cricketer-turned-prime minister Imran Khan on New Year’s Eve to fight vigilantly over a bumpy political speech, otherwise it could be strengthened. Famous Pakistani astrologer Samia Khan predicted that the year 2021 could be full of ups and downs for Prime Minister Imran Khan, the stars of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif are seen shining.

Samiya Khan said Bilawal stars are shining and their sister Asif Bhutto Zardari will be a strong sign of the PPP’s return. Jyotishi Samia advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk very well with his leaves. He said that for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the year 2021 is going to be a watershed one as his stars point to change.

Bilawal-Maryam continues to attack Imran heavily

Let us know that Bilawal and Maryam are firmly attacking Imran Khan through the PDM processions. Recently, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, violently attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi following Pakistan’s brutal defeat in Kashmir. Maryam said that due to Imran’s stupidity and incompetence, Kashmir went to Narendra Modi’s lap. He said if Pakistan lost its claim to Kashmir then the whole country would be hurt.

Mariam Nawaz said that Imran Khan often says that Nawaz Sharif is Modi’s love but that he himself lost Kashmir to the Indian Prime Minister. Maryam said: “When there is a weak prime minister in the country who did not come with the support and vote of the people and when the government is weak, then enemies like India attack like that.” He said it was the stupidity and incompetence of Imran Khan that Kashmir went to Narendra Modi’s lap.