Imran Khan: Pakistan: opposition to give Imran government a hard blow, preparations for simultaneous resignation from Assembly – Pakistani opposition PDM leaders may resign en masse tomorrow, Maryam Nazaz

Islamabad

Political struggles continue between the Imran Khan government and the joint opposition in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, made a big announcement. He said that all opposition leaders can simultaneously resign from the assembly against the repressive policies of the Imran government. Tomorrow, December 8, the joint opposition of 11 parties can make a decision.

Maryam said – The government will lobby

Mariam Nawaz Sharif, speaking to PML-N workers in Lahore on Sunday, said that if we decide to quit together, you all stay with us. None of you need to be afraid. The government can also file false files to intimidate or pressure you. You have to be prepared to face it all.

Large opposition rally in Lahore on December 13

The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 opposition parties against the Imran government, is due to hold a large rally in Lahore on December 13. At the same time, the Imran government, frightened by the unity of the opposition, is determined to stop it. The government has warned that if the rally is withdrawn, Corona’s rules will be violated and a complaint will be filed against anyone involved.

More than 3,000 opposition leaders have already lodged a complaint

The Imran government has taken legal action against more than 3,000 opposing party leaders and activists after a rally in Multan on Monday. These leaders are said to have demonstrated in Punjab province in violation of Kovid-19 and public security directives. The leaders against whom the complaint has been filed include a senior leader of the Pakistani People’s Party and three sons of former Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Anti-government rallies take place from October 16

Since October, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 Pakistani opposition parties, has been mobilizing in different regions of the country. The first gathering of this alliance was held in Gujranwala on October 16, while the second was in Karachi on October 18. The third rally was held in Quetta on October 25 and the fourth in Peshawar on November 22. On Monday, a fifth rally was organized by opposition parties in the town of Multan in Punjab. The last rally will take place in Lahore on December 13.