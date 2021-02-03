Imran Khan: Pakistan started corona vaccination with China vaccine, giving them preference – Covid-19 vaccination campaign started in Pakistan with Chinese vaccine

Islamabad

Pakistan has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign with a free vaccine against the corona virus from China. Launch of the vaccination campaign in Islamabad, the capital of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan. Vaccination was launched simultaneously in all four provinces of Pakistan and health workers are first vaccinated according to schedule. After that, vaccines will be given to the elderly, and then to others.

China donated 5 lakhs corona vaccine for free

Pakistan received five lakh doses of the vaccine from China on Monday. After the start of the national vaccination campaign, vaccination is underway in the main cities of the four provinces as well as in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At the inauguration of the vaccination campaign, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the simultaneous vaccination shows the joint efforts at the national level.

Pakistan praises Chinese vaccine

Health adviser Dr Faisal Sultan said Sinopharm in China has been shown to be effective. He said I wanted to tell you that the Sinopharm vaccine is 79 to 86 percent effective. He said 70 percent of the country’s population will be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Pakistan had to get the vaccine from its plane

China is said to have put a condition in front of Pakistan to give out Synovac’s corona vaccine for free, that it would have to take the vaccine at its own expense. But poverty-stricken Pakistan has spent at least a month planning to send a plane. Seeing that the vaccine has not been received from any other country, the Imran Khan government finally sent a special plane to China on Sunday and ordered the vaccine.