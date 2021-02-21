Imran Khan: Pakistan will remain on the FATF gray list until June 2019 After US France angry with Imran Khan: Pakistan will remain on the FATF gray list until June 2021

Strong points:

Pakistan could remain on FATF gray list until June 2021, Pakistani Pakistani media quoted FATF observers as saying France is angry with the Prophet cartoon case America is angry with the pearl murder case

Pakistan has now realized that it will not get any relief at the FATF meeting to be held from Monday. In such a situation, Pakistan risks continuing to remain on the FATF gray list until June. On the other hand, apart from France, some other European countries admitted that Pakistan did not fully respect all the points of the action plan prescribed by the FATF. The United States is also concerned about the release of Daniel Pearl’s assassins by Imran Khan.

FATF meeting will start from Monday

The FATF plenary meeting to oversee money laundering and terrorist financing is scheduled for February 22. In June 2018, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the gray list. After that, the FATF called on Islamabad to implement an action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019. However, this deadline was subsequently extended due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Pakistan to decide on February 25

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the FATF plenary session will be held in Paris from February 22 to February 25 during which issues from various countries including Pakistan remain on the gray list will be discussed and decided upon at the end of the meetings. At the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan would continue on its gray list until February 2021 because it failed to meet six of the 27 global money laundering and terrorist financing monitoring obligations.

FATF wants action against Masuz Azhar and Hafiz Saeed

According to him, this also includes action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists – Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed. Azhar and Saeed are the most wanted terrorists in India for their involvement in several terrorist acts, including the 11/26 terrorist attack in Mumbai and the terrorist attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. last year.

Pakistan claims to fill all the dots

An official source linked to the developments told the newspaper on Saturday that Pakistan had complied with the six recommendations and also submitted details to the FATF Secretariat. The source said members will now assess Pakistan’s response at the meeting. The source said the decision will be made by consensus among members.

France is already against Pakistan for the cartoon

Dawn quoted a reporter covering the FATF as saying that some European countries, including host France, recommended the FATF to keep Pakistan on the gray list, and said Islamabad had not fully implemented all points. He said other European countries are also supporting France. He said France was not happy with Islamabad’s recent reaction to the cartoon issue. He said Pakistan had not even deployed a regular ambassador to Paris.

America is irritated by Pakistan too

The United States has also expressed concern over the accused’s acquittal in the case of the kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. It is feared that the United States will also advocate for Pakistan to continue to be on the “gray list” at least until June of this year.