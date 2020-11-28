Imran Khan: Pakistani Hindus after radical Imran government, wreaking havoc with radicals, attacked and driven back home

Islamabad

The condition of the Hindu minority in Pakistan is becoming pathetic day by day. The local government demolished many houses of the Hindu Bhil caste in the province of Sindh, notorious for the atrocities committed against minorities. When video of the incident went viral, the government had to stop the action under pressure, but now a mob of fundamentalists has attacked and driven out Hindus living in broken homes.

Pakistani human rights activist revealed

Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin tweeted video of the incident. He wrote that a few days ago the administration of Kheipro in Sindh province demolished the homes of the Hindu Bhil community. After the video went viral, the government halted the action, but a mob of extremists attacked poor and destitute Hindus and chased them away. He also said that many men, women and children were also injured in the attack.

Sindh is known for its atrocities against minorities.

The Pakistani province of Sindh is infamous for the atrocities committed against minorities. It is from this province that news of most Hindu and Christian girls in Pakistan is converted and forcibly married. In October, 13-year-old Christian Arju Raja was kidnapped by a radical in the middle aged 44. After which, he forcibly converted the girl and married her.

Over 1000 girls convert each year

According to the human rights organization Movement for Solidarity and Peace (MSP), more than 1,000 Christian and Hindu women and girls are abducted every year in Pakistan. After which they are converted and converted into Islamic rituals. Most of the victims are between 12 and 25 years old. The human rights body also said the numbers could be even higher as police fail to register most cases. Most of the abducted girls are associated with the poor. Who has no news taker. Due to this administrative level

Hindus converted in June as well

According to the report from the last week of June, there was a case of Hindus converting to Islam on a large scale in Sindh province. 102 Hindus were forcibly converted to Islam in Badin, Sindh. According to our Times Now affiliate channel, these people included children, women and men.