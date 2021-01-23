Imran Khan: Pakistani news channel has been closed for 30 days for misinformation by judges – Pakistan News

Islamabad

A Pakistani news channel was accused of making derogatory remarks against the judges. The Pakistani media watchdog suspended Bol News Channel’s license for 30 days. Not only that, a fine of Rs 10 lakh was also imposed on the channel. The channel is alleged that one of its anchors made derogatory remarks about the judiciary during the show and made serious allegations.

Bol News license canceled for 30 days

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) took the action against “Bol News” on Friday, a statement said. PEMRA tweeted that PEMRA canceled the license of “ Bol News ” for 30 days and fined it Rs 10 lakh.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory issued a statement

PEMRA said anchor Sami Ibrahim made derogatory remarks against the court’s chief justice and other judges during a discussion on the appointment of judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on January 13. Article 68 of the Constitution […] And in violation of article 19 of the Code of Conduct PEMRA, 2015, accused justice.

The channel did not apologize

The media watchdog said that after the broadcast cause notice was released, the channel did not regret it, but instead said it (the notice) should be removed. In April 2019, the LHC sent an opinion to Ibrahim condemning the judges of the High Court. Science Minister Fawad Chaudhary slapped this anchor during a wedding ceremony in 2019. In fact, during one event, the anchor accused him of plotting against Prime Minister Imran Khan.