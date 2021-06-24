Imran Khan: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan looks terrified after the explosion near the home of international terrorist Hafiz Saeed. This is the reason why on the day of the explosion, that is to say Wednesday evening, Imran Khan fled and reached the headquarters of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Besides Prime Minister Imran, ISI Chief, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Head of Intelligence Bureau and from the Federal Investigation Agency attended this high-level meeting.

Explosion near Hafiz’s house Intelligence failure?

Many experts believe Imran Khan is upset by the explosion near Hafiz Saeed’s home in Lahore. He called it an intelligence failure. This is the reason why he went to ISI headquarters in Islamabad on the night of the explosion to take the head of agencies class. At this meeting, internal and external threats in Pakistan were discussed. Imran Khan took a detailed briefing from all intelligence agencies.

Imran had come to take the class of intelligence officers!

During this meeting, emphasis was placed on strengthening intelligence cooperation among all agencies involved in the newly formed National Intelligence Coordination Committee. The Pakistani prime minister’s office said Imran Khan appreciated the agencies’ efforts and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee. Pakistan established the National Intelligence Coordination Committee on January 22 this year.

Was there a plan to blow up Hafiz’s house with 30 kg of explosives?

According to Lahore police, around 30 kg of explosives were used in the horrific explosion near Hafiz Saeed’s house. Not only that, “products made abroad” have also been used in this field. Due to the explosion, a crater three feet deep and 8 feet wide formed at this location. An area of ​​100 square feet was destroyed by this explosion. In this explosion, the glass of Hafiz Saeed’s house was smashed and the walls were also severely damaged.

The windows of Hafiz’s house were smashed

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, during this horrific explosion, the glass of Hafiz Saeed’s house was smashed and the walls were also severely damaged. The preliminary investigation revealed that 30 kg of explosives were inside a car and were parked in front of Hafiz Saeed’s house. After that, the car exploded with the remote control. According to Pakistani TV station Geo, Lahore police continued to hide the fact that Hafiz Saeed’s house had been targeted and attacked.

Imran Khan